Bray Capital Advisors Has $664,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 481.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VDC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.35. The stock had a trading volume of 152,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.47. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

