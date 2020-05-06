Bray Capital Advisors Has $840,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 747.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 95,275 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.53. 15,369,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,162,302. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.