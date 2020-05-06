Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,685. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

