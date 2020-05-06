Bray Capital Advisors Sells 1,276 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.5% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.25. 5,259,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109,143. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.66. The stock has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,043 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,628. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

