Bray Capital Advisors Sells 165 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after buying an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $926,487,000 after buying an additional 687,131 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $293.74. 9,202,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.52.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

