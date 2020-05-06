Bray Capital Advisors Sells 1,823 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,338 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

SBUX traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.90. 12,952,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,825,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $81.47. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

