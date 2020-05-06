Bray Capital Advisors Sells 708 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,012 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $356.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.19. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

