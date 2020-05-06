Bray Capital Advisors Sells 71,380 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,380 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.42. 23,459,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,663,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

