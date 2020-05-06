Bray Capital Advisors Sells 75 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after buying an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In other news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $230.10. 2,010,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,160. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.47. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

