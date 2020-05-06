Bray Capital Advisors Sells 955 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 397,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,297,000 after buying an additional 30,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $60.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,095,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,462. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

