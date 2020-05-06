Bray Capital Advisors Trims Holdings in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Eastern were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Eastern by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eastern by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Eastern by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastern during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $57,224.00. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EML traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,126. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. Eastern Co has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Several research firms recently commented on EML. UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Eastern in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

