Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price at C$31.00

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.00.

CWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

TSE:CWB traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 262,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,202. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.36. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$15.70 and a 12-month high of C$36.61.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$219.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Carolyn Joan Graham bought 1,500 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,365.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,335.16. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Hector Fowler bought 2,100 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 113,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,713,896. Insiders acquired 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $191,185 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

