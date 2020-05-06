Brokerages Set Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Target Price at $24.88

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

In related news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,057 shares in the company, valued at $290,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,620 shares of company stock worth $138,317. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 991,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,795. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 144.62% and a negative net margin of 1,211.53%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

