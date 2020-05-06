BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and $24,351.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.69 or 0.03664002 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00056878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033397 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001665 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010816 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,120 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

