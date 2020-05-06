Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. 18,780,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,204,699. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

