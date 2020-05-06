Bull Street Advisors LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.30. 3,272,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,252. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.02. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

