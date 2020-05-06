Bull Street Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Cfra boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.03. 6,745,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,144,116. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

