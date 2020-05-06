Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Cadence Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of -7.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cadence Bancorp to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 63,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $794.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.92. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

In other news, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,512.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 121,447 shares of company stock valued at $848,841. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

