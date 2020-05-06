Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) PT Raised to $6.50 at Morgan Stanley

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.
Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. 1,603,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,828. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other news, EVP Jerry W. Powell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Insiders have bought a total of 121,447 shares of company stock worth $848,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,734 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,547,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 140,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cadence Bancorp
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
