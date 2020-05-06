Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) PT Raised to $6.50 at Morgan Stanley

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. 1,603,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,828. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Cadence Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerry W. Powell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Insiders have bought a total of 121,447 shares of company stock worth $848,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,734 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,547,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 140,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

