Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Purchased by Fidelity National Financial Inc.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bancorp accounts for 0.4% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fidelity National Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Cadence Bancorp worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

NYSE CADE traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,828. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

In other news, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Insiders acquired a total of 121,447 shares of company stock worth $848,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.