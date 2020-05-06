Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$107.15.

A number of research firms have commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$112.00 to C$84.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer purchased 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,742.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$620,484.50. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham purchased 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$87.00 per share, with a total value of C$199,839.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,839. Insiders purchased a total of 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,742 over the last ninety days.

TSE:CM traded up C$0.41 on Friday, hitting C$82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$67.52 and a one year high of C$115.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.74 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

