Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $15.26

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.26, but opened at $15.26. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 8,208,688 shares traded.

CGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.30 to $15.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,497,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

