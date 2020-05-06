Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Shares Gap Down to $16.77

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.39, but opened at $16.77. Carrier Global shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 9,700,273 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $826,000.

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

