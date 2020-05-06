Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Robert W. Baird

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

