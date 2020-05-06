Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 million.

CTT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $365.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

CTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.