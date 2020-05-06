Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Centerstate Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Centerstate Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Centerstate Bank to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Centerstate Bank has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $209.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.73 million. Analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,108.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,615.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $354,537. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSFL. TheStreet cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Centerstate Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

