Cfra Boosts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $105.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cfra from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FMC. SpareBank 1 Markets AS raised their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $91.98. 1,226,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. FMC has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

