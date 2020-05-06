Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHNG. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Shares of CHNG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 1,238,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,222,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 117,157 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $41,224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 462,725 shares during the period.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

