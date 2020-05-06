Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHNG. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.
Shares of CHNG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 1,238,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,222,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 117,157 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $41,224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 462,725 shares during the period.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.