Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Charles Schwab has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 380,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $345,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $1,470,253. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

