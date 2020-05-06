Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd Announces Dividend of €0.02 (LON:TORO)

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TORO stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.74.

Get Chenavari Toro Income Fund alerts:

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.