Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 8.5%

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) shares dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.80 and last traded at $39.24, approximately 11,897,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 3,167,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.77.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $15,490,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

