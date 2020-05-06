Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLCE. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered Childrens Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Childrens Place from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.90.

PLCE stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. 591,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $421.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $114.74.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the 4th quarter worth $9,784,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Childrens Place by 1,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 149,690 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,607,000 after buying an additional 146,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 140,965 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

