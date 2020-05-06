Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLCE. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered Childrens Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Childrens Place from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.90.
PLCE stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. 591,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $421.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $114.74.
In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the 4th quarter worth $9,784,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Childrens Place by 1,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 149,690 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,607,000 after buying an additional 146,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 140,965 shares during the last quarter.
About Childrens Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
