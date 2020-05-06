China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.44. China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,549,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 806.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.