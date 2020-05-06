Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading 6.4% Higher

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $68.30, 445,355 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 381,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

