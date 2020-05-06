Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of CBB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,259. Cincinnati Bell has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $747.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

