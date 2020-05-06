Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,428,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Citigroup worth $6,673,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 22,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Citigroup by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. 25,000,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,422,186. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

