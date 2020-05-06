Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.72. 1,522,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,690. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.03 and its 200-day moving average is $119.79. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,160 shares of company stock worth $5,213,670. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

