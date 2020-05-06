Clearshares LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Clearshares LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Clearshares LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 291.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.55. 1,625,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,705. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

