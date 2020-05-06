Clearshares LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clearshares LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Clearshares LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,006 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,705 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,788,025 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.