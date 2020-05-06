Clearshares LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Clearshares LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Clearshares LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.31. 3,622,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,120,599. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $84.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

