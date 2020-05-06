Clearshares LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clearshares LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.8% of Clearshares LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,937,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,338. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.