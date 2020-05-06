Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) had its price objective upped by Cfra from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.40% from the company’s current price.

CLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 636,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,684. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $395.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.58. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.