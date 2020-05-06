Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.79. 1,646,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,512. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.23.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.