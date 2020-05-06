CME Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

CME Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CME Group to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Shares of CME stock traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.70. 1,575,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,376. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.27.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

