CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $717.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. 1,694,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

CNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani acquired 20,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,854.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dan Maurer acquired 10,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,461.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 50,758 shares of company stock worth $575,758 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

