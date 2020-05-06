Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after acquiring an additional 210,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,528,000 after acquiring an additional 140,524 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,995,000 after acquiring an additional 441,957 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $583,948,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.52. 2,456,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,451. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $304,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.