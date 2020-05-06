Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMA. ValuEngine lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.08.

CMA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,683. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Comerica by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Comerica by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

