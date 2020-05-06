Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Community Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 225.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Shares of CHCT traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 159,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,230. The firm has a market cap of $852.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.62. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

