Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Announces Earnings Results

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CMP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,854. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65.

In other news, CFO James D. Standen bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

