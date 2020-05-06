Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 264,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $193,743.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,296 shares of company stock worth $9,923,922. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.